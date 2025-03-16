Giridih, Mar 16 (PTI) The bodies of a 36-year-old man and his three children were found in their house in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Sunday morning, police said.

It is suspected that the man strangled his three children to death and then hanged himself, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar said after preliminary investigation.

"The incident happened in the Khukhra police station area. A forensic team is being sent to the spot. The case will be investigated from all possible angles," he said.

The man used to work as a mason, villagers said.

His wife went to her parents' house on Saturday, they said.

