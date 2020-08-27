Pune, Aug 27 (PTI) Pune district reported 3,703 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,56,844, a health official said on Thursday.

The death toll reached 3,873 with 69 patients succumbing to the viral infection in this period, he added.

Also Read | Earthquake in Assam: 3.4 Magnitude Tremors Erupt in Tezpur Region.

"1,773 new cases were found in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits which now has 89,090 patients. However, 1,680 patients were also discharged from city hospitals," the official said.

1,105 new cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 45,510.

Also Read | Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Cell Bust Multi-Crore Bank Fraud.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)