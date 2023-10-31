Bhopal, Oct 31 (PTI) A total of 3,832 candidates have filed the nominations for elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly to be held on November 17, an official said.

The process of filing the nominations began on October 21 and the deadline ended on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said.

Till Monday, 4,359 nominations filed by 3,832 candidates have been received, he said.

On the last day of filing the nomination papers, 2,489 candidates filed 2,811 nomination forms, the official said.

The scrutiny of forms will be held on Tuesday and the candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 2, he said.

Polling for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

