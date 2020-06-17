Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 4 Army Personnel Criticially Injured in Violent Face-off in Ladakh Stable

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 08:40 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Four Army personnel who were critically injured after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh are stable now, said Army sources on Wednesday.

"Four Army personnel who were critically injured after the violent face-off with Chinese troops are stable now," sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, Indian Army has also said that sacrifices of its soldiers, who laid down their lives in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley, will not go in vain.

In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

