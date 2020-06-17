Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State

Amritsar, June 17: Extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who died in the line of action, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced ex-gratia compensation and a government job to a next of kin of martyrs. Four soldiers- Naib Subedars Mandip Singh and Satnam Singh, and sepoys Gurbinder Singh and Gurtej Singh- belonging to the state attained martyrdom in a face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh. Indian Army Salutes the Supreme Sacrifice of Its Martyred Soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh, Says ‘Their Sacrifices Will Not Go in Vain’.

"I pay my respects to Punjab’s martyrs Nb Sub Mandip Singh and Satnam Singh and Sep Gurbinder Singh and Gurtej Singh who laid down their lives in Ladakh clash with China. May Waheguru grant strength to their families. Ex-gratia grants and a job to next to kin will be given by State Govt," Singh tweeted. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: PM Narendra Modi Warns China, Says 'India Wants Peace But When Instigated, We Are Capable of Giving a Befitting Reply'.

Captain Amarinder Singh Tweet:

I pay my respects to Punjab’s martyrs Nb Sub Mandip Singh & Satnam Singh & Sep Gurbinder Singh & Gurtej Singh who laid down their lives in Ladakh clash with China. May Waheguru grant strength to their families. Ex-gratia grants & a job to next to kin will be given by State Govt. pic.twitter.com/ECwkw4HwAe — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 17, 2020

While one family member of each of the martyred soldiers will get a government job, the families of Naib Subedars Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Satnam Singh will get Rs 12 lakh compensation, due to their marital status.

The families of two unmarried martyrs- Sepoy Gurtej Singh and Sepoy Gurbinder Singh will be given Rs 10 lakh each as compensation (Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia and Rs 5 lakh in lieu of land).

Twenty soldiers were killed in a violent-face off with Chinese troops on Monday night at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh. Earlier today, Army released the named of 20 soldiers. Meanwhile, an all-party meeting has been called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 19, to discuss the India-China border matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).