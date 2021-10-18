Ramgarh, Oct 18 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in Jharkhand on Monday for allegedly placing explosives and a threat letter in front of Maa Taara temple in Ramgarh district, a police officer said.

Detonators and gelatin sticks were seized from the possession of the four persons who were arrested from Naya More on Ramgarh-Bokaro NH 23.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said in a press briefing "We have identified the persons who had supplied the explosives to them. The arrested persons do not have a connection with any rebel outfit and they are goons. Their motive of placing explosives in front of a temple with a threat letter is being investigated,"

The letter, written in red ink, and the explosives were found in front of the temple at Chopadaru village under Gola police station on September 29.

The police had registered an FIR in this connection on the following day.

