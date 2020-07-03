Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 3 (ANI): Nagaland has reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 539.

The state's Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom informed that the total figure included 342 active cases and 197 recoveries.

No COVID-19 fatalities have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)

