Meerut, July 3: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl and her father were allegedly killed by a man in Uttar Pradeh’s Meerut district just two days before her marriage. The incident took place on June 27 at Transport Nagar area of the district. The accused have been identified as Saagar Thakur. According to reports, Saagar Thakur wanted to marry the girl.

The 19-year-old girl has been identified as Aanchal. As per The Times of India report, the brother of the girl also sustained injuries in the firing. The video of the entire incident also surfaced on social media. In the video, it could be seen that Saagar opened indiscriminate fire during a pre-wedding function on the night of June 27. Uttar Pradesh: 18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Father, Brother Over Love Affair in Chaupai Village.

Video of The Incident:

In UP's Meerut, a 19-year-old Dalit girl Aanchal (in blue stole) and her father were gunned down a day before Aanchal's wedding. Aanchal's stalker Saagar opened indiscriminate fire during a pre-wedding function on the night of June 27. Video surfaced today. pic.twitter.com/KeBCQao79h — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 2, 2020

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. Aanchal died on the spot, while her father succumbed to a bullet injury during treatment at a hospital. “The accused Saagar and his accomplices reached the girl's house around midnight and began firing indiscriminately at the victims' family members. Aanchal and two other family members were directly hit while others ran for safety,” reported Times Now quoting Meerut SP (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh as saying.

The victim’s brother told the media house that Saagar and his five friends reached their house on motorbikes and started pressurising them for marriage. Later, they opened fire. The prime accused in the case is still absconding.

