Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 (ANI): Four school girls filed a complaint against school teachers who allegedly raped and molested them in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police, Ram Moorti Joshi on Wednesday said, "Four school girls have come here and lodged complaints against their school teachers alleging gang rape and molestation."

Further, Moorti informed that the police have registered the case and are investigating the matter thoroughly. (ANI)

