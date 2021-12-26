4 held in Assam's Kenduguri for allegedly duping several people by selling fake gold.

Nagaon (Assam), [India], December 26 (ANI): Nagaon police on Sunday busted a gang and arrested four accused from Assam's Kenduguri for allegedly duping several people by selling them fake gold.

Police also seized fake gold and cash from their possession, it added. (ANI)

