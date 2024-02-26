Alwar, Feb 26 (PTI) Four men were arrested within four hours of them breaking the main gate of Congress leader Tikaram Jully's office here, police said on Monday.

Veeru Jatav (21), Bhupendra Singh (24), Shoaib Khan (20) and Saurabh Meena (19) are being interrogated and some other people may also be involved in the incident, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Denies Entry to His Wife and Child, Fires Multiple Rounds Inside Their Apartment in Goregaon; Held.

Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said the accused had broken the main gate of Jully's office at Moti Dungri here on Sunday night.

Jully is an MLA from Alwar and also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Paytm Payments Bank Employee Ends Life by Suicide Fearing Job Loss.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)