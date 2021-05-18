Ghaziabad, May 18 (PTI) Four people have been arrested here for allegedly trying to exhort money from a medical store owner here, police said on Tuesday.

Posing themselves as activists of an NGO, they reached the store and started clicking photos and record videos on mobile.

When the medical store owner, Yusuf Ali, raised objection, they threatened him to of legal action for allegedly selling intoxicating prohibited tablets and demanding Rs 50,000, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Ali informed the police who reached there and arrested all four -- Narendra, Sudhanshu and two women.

Twenty days ago, this gang had raided a medical store in Indira Puri Colony of Loni and had extorted money, police said. PTI

