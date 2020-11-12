Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (PTI) Four Iranian nationals, part of a gang that relieved people of their cash at money exchange centres and other places in the country, were arrested from a hotel here on Thursday, police said.

The four had plans to strike at people in money exchange centres and post offices in Kerala, police said.

They have come here from Delhi in a car registered in Maharashtra and were part of a 24-member gang.

"The gang reachedIndia in January and has committed numerous crimes by tricking people at money exchange centres and other establishments," police said.

Their modus operandi was to divert attention and loot money from shops and establishments. One such case has been registered at Cherthala, a police official told PTI.

The hotel management alerted about certain issues with their visa, following which the police found that a case had been registered against the Iranians on suspicion of duping money from an establishment using tricks similar to hand magic.

The arrested were in the age group of 23-45, police added.

