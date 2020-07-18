Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 18 (ANI): In a tragic incident, four labourers died while cleaning a chemical waste tank in a textile factory in Ahmedabad's Dholka district, here on Saturday.

The incident took place while the workers were cleaning a chemical waste tank at a unit of Chirpal Group of Companies near Simej-Dholi villages of Dholka tehsil.

Also Read | Rajasthan | Congress MLAs Supporting Ashok Gehlot Seen Watching Lagaan Movie at Fairmont Hotel: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad Rural, Nitesh Pandey told ANI, "Four labourers were cleaning a chemical waste tank. During which, the gas from the chemical waste tank leaked and labourers died due to the gas released from the chemical waste. The process to register the FIR is being done and an investigation is also underway."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: MHA Seeks Report From Chief Secretary on 'Phone Tapping' Row, Say Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)