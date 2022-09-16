New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police prosecuted nearly 4 lakh cars and 5 lakh bikes and scooters for violations ranging from improper parking, dangerous driving and drunk driving in 2021, according to a report released by the city police on Friday.

The 'Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report 2021' stated that as many as 1,44,734 cars and 1,54,506 motorcycles and scooters were penalised for improper parking under the offence wise-vehicle category.

It said 10,696 cars and 11,373 bikes or scooters were prosecuted under the 'dangerous driving' category.

“A total of 3,96,028 cars and 5,16,018 motorcycles and scooters were prosecuted for different offences in the year 2021," the report said.

The city traffic police has listed 48 types of offences in its offence-wise vehicle category for which violators were prosecuted.

The report also showed that as many as 1,05,318 LGVs (light goods vehicles) were challaned in the year 2021 for various offences.

As many as 76 school buses and 97 school cabs were prosecuted last year for offences such as dangerous driving, permit violation and improper parking, the report showed.

Similarly, the Delhi Traffic Police challaned 1,995 DTC buses the same year for violations such as not driving in dedicated lane, dangerous driving and improper parking.

As many as 59,233 taxis were prosecuted by the Delhi Traffic Police last year, the report added.

