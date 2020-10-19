Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) Four men were arrested with heroin in separate incidents in Jammu on Monday, officials said.

A police party intercepted two persons at Shahidi Chowk area and arrested them after recovery of 150 grams of heroin, they said.

Also Read | Barhara Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

They have been identified as Arhan Sheikh and Pranab Sharma, they said. A case was registered at Peer Mitha police station. The accused were arrested and further investigation is in progress, they said.

Two more persons were arrested with heroin in their possession at Akhnoor area of the winter capital, they added.

Also Read | India's Recovery Rate As High as 88% Due to Adoption of 'Flexible Lockdown', Says PM Narendra Modi at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting.

They have been identified as Vikramjit Singh and D Singh, the officials added.

A case has been registered at Akhnoor police station and a probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)