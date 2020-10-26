Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI) Four Nepalese have been arrested for their alleged role in the robbery of Rs 10 lakh and gold ornaments from a businessman's house here, police said on Monday.

The four committed the crime on October 19 and were arrested from Lucknow between October 22 and October 25, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Two of them worked as servants at the businessman's house, he said.

When the businessman and other members of his family were away, the duo offered his 70-year-old mother tea laced with sleeping pills, the police said.

After she became unconscious, the duo, along with their accomplices, took away 180 gm of gold ornaments and Rs 10 lakh in cash from the house, the said.

A case was registered and 15 teams were formed to nab the accused, they said.

The four were arrested and gold ornaments weighing 90 gm and Rs 1.49 lakh in cash were recovered, they added.

