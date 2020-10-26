Raipur, 26 October 2020: The constant and rigorous efforts by the Bhupesh Baghel led state Government, concerning the development of the sports infrastructure of the state receive a huge success. A fresh new chapter has been added in the development of sports infrastructure in the state of Chhattisgarh, with the special initiative of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel and the Ministry of Youth Welfare and Sports.

The Government of India has approved the proposal of the State Government, regarding the construction of a multipurpose indoor hall at Ambikapur and a Synthetic Athletic Track at Mahasamund under Khelo India Scheme. Both of these proposals were sent to the Government of India by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Chhattisgarh.

With the tiring and meticulous efforts led down by the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel and the Sports Minister Mr. Umesh Patel, the Government of India has issued administrative approval of Rs. 4 crores 50 lakhs for the construction of a multipurpose indoor hall in Ambikapur and Rs. 6 crores 60 lakh for the construction of a synthetic athletic track in Mahasamund. Mr. Bhupesh Baghel and Mr.

Umesh Patel have expressed their immense joy and congratulated the sportspersons, officials and employees of the sports department. Chief Minister further affirmed that the state government is constantly taking iconic steps to provide better facilities to the sportspersons of the state. The Sports infrastructures in the state, are being constructed for the players of Chhattisgarh as per international norms and standards.