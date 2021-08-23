Amaravati, Aug 23 (PTI): Four police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, of the Armed Reserve were killed in a road accident on the National Highway-16 near Palasa in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Wife Plots Husband’s Murder With Three Others In Karauli; All 4 Accused Arrested.

A lorry rammed into the police jeep when it was negotiating a turn, killing the four occupants on the spot. The deceased have been identified as K Krishnudu (AR-SI), Y Babu Rao and P Antony (head constables) and P Janardhana Rao (constable-driver).

Also Read | Taliban Assure It Won’t Allow TTP to Use Afghan Land Against Islamabad, Says Pakistan Govt.

The Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector, two head constables and a constable were returning to Srikakulam after handing over the body of a deceased Army jawan to his family at Bhairi Sarangapuram village, state Director General of Police D G Sawang said in a release here.

The DGP directed the Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General and Srikakulam district Superintendent of Police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the mishap and submit a report.

Losing four personnel on duty was a deep loss to the police department, Sawang said. The DGP said the police department would stand in support of the bereaved families.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a message, expressed grief and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)