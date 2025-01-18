Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) Four Class 11 students who went missing from an inter college here on January 15 were found safe by the Noida Police, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said the students of Bal Inter College in Ecotech-3 had gone missing from the school hostel at 7 am on January 15.

A case was registered at the police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the school management and six teams were formed to find the students.

Awasthi said all the four students were found safe near the New Delhi Railway Station Friday evening.

He said that during interrogation, two of the students said they failed in some papers and were not able to tell their family members about it.

He said the four students were friends.

