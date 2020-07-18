Muzaffarnagar, Jul 18 (PTI) As many as 40 people were found COVID-19 positive in the neighbouring Shamli district on Saturday, raising the number of active cases to 95, officials said.

According to Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur, the 40 people who tested positive for novel coronavirus are being shifted to COVID hospital in Jhinjhana town.

The district magistrate said four more patients in the district have recovered from the deadly infection and were discharged from the hospital.

