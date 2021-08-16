Mahoba (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old motorcycle rider died and his pillion passenger was injured on Monday when the two-wheeler was hit by a truck in the Shrinagar area here, police said.

Yogendra Yadav died on the spot and his friend, Alakh Mishra (42), is battling for life at a hospital in Jhansi, they said.

The crash took place on the Kanpur-Sagar highway near Bara Nullah, the police said, adding that they were trying to trace the truck and its driver.

