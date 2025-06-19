Guwahati, Jun 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government would hire 40,000 youths in a single recruitment drive on October 10.

'After fulfilling its promise of providing over one lakh government appointments, the state government is poised to carry forward its commitment to a transparent and merit-driven recruitment process', the CM said at the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to 481 new recruits.

The appointment letters were distributed to 443 veterinary field assistants in the animal husbandry and veterinary department, 12 tourism development officers in the tourism department, and 23 District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) lecturers and three State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) assistant directors in the rank of assistant professors under the education department.

'The state government is well on course to reach a total of 1.60 lakh appointments by October 10. The transparent nature of this recruitment process has not only upheld merit, but also played a vital role in fostering a more robust educational ecosystem across the state', he said.

The CM said the animal husbandry sector has increasingly become a pillar of the rural economy, but Assam is still lagging behind other states in fully realising its potential.

The government has partnered with the National Dairy Development Board to establish the North East Dairy and Foods Limited – an initiative aimed at producing, processing, and distributing 10 lakh litres of milk daily, Sarma said.

He also highlighted a series of infrastructural developments already underway to support this goal, including the setup of milk processing centres with one lakh litre capacities in Dhemaji, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Cachar, a 25,000 litre unit in Bajali, and a three lakh litre facility in Guwahati.

He mentioned that a new 1 lakh litre milk processing unit would also be established in Rani, near Guwahati by AMUL, and these efforts would serve as an incentive for farmers across the state to expand production.

Alongside livestock development, the CM emphasised the state's renewed focus on poultry and duck farming, noting that 90 per cent of Assam's daily egg demand is currently met through imports.

He observed that if merely 1,000 entrepreneurs step forward, the state could achieve a daily production of one crore eggs within three years.

Despite the Northeast being the country's largest pork market, he said the production was insufficient in the region and stressed the government's commitment to addressing this gap.

He also highlighted a national campaign to promote biogas and bio-CNG production, adding that efforts are underway to enable dairy enterprises to generate these from cattle dung - an initiative poised to offer farmers a valuable supplementary income stream.

Sarma also spoke about Assam's vast tourism potential and the government's ongoing efforts to harness it, noting that Kaziranga National Park now ranks third nationally in tourist footfall among national parks.

He called upon the newly appointed Tourism Development Officers to lend their energies to advancing this vision and invigorating the state's tourism landscape.

Highlighting the government's initiatives in the education sector, the Chief Minister asserted its commitment to foster an improved academic environment by appointing qualified, well-trained teachers and positioning education as a decisive pathway to excellence.

