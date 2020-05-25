India News | 405 New Cases Take Gujarat's COVID-19 Count to 14,468

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 25 (ANI): Four hundred and five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of corona count in the State to 14,468 on Monday.

According to Gujarat's Health Department, the total new cases in the State include cured or discharged cases and deaths.

The total numbers of cured or discharged cases are 6,636 while 888 people have succumbed to the infection in the State so far.

India saw the highest spike of 6,977 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the total number of cases went over 1.38 lakh on Monday with Maharashtra accounting for over 50,000 cases. (ANI)

