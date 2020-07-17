Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) Forty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state past the 1,400-mark, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said 10 fresh cases were reported from Sirmaur, seven from Chamba, six from Shimla, five from Kullu, four each from Solan and Kangra, three from Kinnaur and two from Mandi.

With the fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 1,419.

In Kullu, four men who visited Anni from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in connection with their business as well as a woman who returned from Haryana's Panchkula tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

In Kangra, four people who returned from Delhi-NCR, including a woman, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

A Mandi district official said a 32-year-old man, resident of Rajgarh village in Balh tehsil, and a two-year-old child have tested positive for coronavirus.

The two-year-old child had returned from Delhi with his parents and was under home quarantine, the official added.

The virus has claimed 10 lives in Himachal Pradesh, while 1,011 people have recovered and 13 have migrated out of the state, officials said.

Forty more patients -- 14 in Kinnaur, 10 in Kangra, nine in Solan, four in Bilaspur, two in Hamirpur and one in Chamba have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, Dhiman said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 383, he said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 173, followed by 37 in Una, 35 in Kangra, 25 in Shimla, 22 in Chamba, 18 each in Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Sirmaur, 14 in Mandi, 12 in Kullu and 11 in Hamirpur, Dhiman added. PTI DJI

