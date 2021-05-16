Srinagar, May 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 4,141 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 2,44,608, while 59 more deaths pushed the fatality count to 3,149 in the union territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,690 were reported from the Jammu division and 2,451 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 831 cases, followed by 625 in Jammu district and 320 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases is 51,623 in the union territory, while 1,89,836 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 3,149 with 59 fresh deaths in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, amid reports of shortage of vaccines in Kashmir, no jab was administered across the 10 districts in the Valley on Sunday, the officials said.

