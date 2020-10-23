Nashik, Oct 23 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 91,421 on Friday with the addition of 419 new patients, health officials said.

The virus claimed four more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,632, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Parts of City, Videos Show Waterlogging in Several Areas.

Of these, three were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and one from rural part of the north Maharashtra district, the officials said.

Also, 477 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 83,420, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Man Held For Sale of Child Sexual Abuse Videos Through Mobile App, CBI Registers POCSO Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)