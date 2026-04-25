Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): In a significant development, 47 Maoist cadres surrendered before the Telangana Police on Saturday, marking what officials described as the end of the Maoist movement in the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy stated that the surrendered cadres belonged to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), and the 9th and 30th platoons of the South Bastar Regional Committee.

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According to the DGP, the group additionally included one State Committee member, three Division Committee members, and 24 Area Committee members. The remaining 19 were members of the party.

"Today, 47 Maoist cadres surrendered, belonging to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and 9th and 30th platoons of South Buster Regional Committee. One is a State Committee member, three are Division Committee members, 24 are Area Committee members, and 19 are Party members," Reddy told reporters.

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During the surrender, the cadres turned over a significant cache of 32 weapons, including one Light Machine Gun (LMG), four AK-47s, three Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), and two INSAS rifles. The recovery also included two .410 muskets, one 9mm pistol, and a .35mm weapon. In addition to the firearms, officials reported the recovery of 26 magazines, 515 rounds of live ammunition, and 10 bundles of Cordex wire.

"They brought with them 32 weapons, including one LMG, four AK-47s, three SLRs, two INSAS rifles, two 410 muskets, one 9mm pistol, and one .35mm. A total of 32 weapons, 26 magazines, and 515 rounds of ammunition, as well as 10 bundles of Cardex wire. There is no Maoist movement in Telangana..." the DGP said.

Earlier, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on February 24 said the Maoist movement in the state is "almost at the end of its run" with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) currently running "headless, rudderless, leaderless."

Speaking to ANI, Reddy explained that no central leadership has emerged following the failure to convene a Central Committee meeting due to intense security operations.

"There is no regrouping as such to the best of my knowledge; they may be moving from one part to the other to escape the Police's combing operations," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)