Imphal, Jul 30 (PTI) Manipur registered its second COVID-19 death on Thursday as a 48-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a senior doctor of the medical establishment said.

The man, a resident of Leimakhong area in Kangpokpi district, was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on June 8 with chronic kidney disease and lung infection and he had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 26, the hospital's director, Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh, said.

The fresh fatality comes a day after the state registered its first COVID-19 death as a 56-year-old patient succumbed to the disease early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two resident doctors at RIMS have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the count of infected hospital staff to 22, sources said.

The state has registered 2,458 COVID-19 cases till Wednesday.

