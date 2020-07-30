Mumbai, July 30: The Maharashtra Government on Thursday announced that indoor gymnasiums and other fitness centres will remain closed in the upcoming phase of 'Mission Begin Again' in the state. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state said only outdoor centres for exercise and gymnastics can remain open from August 5, following all social distancing and hygiene protocols for coronavirus. This means outdoor centres including golf courses, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, outdoor badminton among others are allowed with physical distancing from August 5. Unlock 3: Gyms to Open From August 5, Night Curfew Removed, No Date Yet For Opening of Theatres, Metro, Schools; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

This is for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began on March 25, the government has allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5. In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the state Government of Maharashtra on Wednesday extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 with certain relaxations during this period. Under the Mission Begin Again initiative, malls and market complexes without theatres, food courts and restaurants will be operational between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5. The state had extended the lockdown till July 31 last month amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.

In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 tally crossed four lakh-mark with 9,211 new patients being detected on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 4,00,651 while the death toll due to the pandemic went up to 14,463. Maharashtra Lockdown Extended Till August 31.

On Wednesday, the government issued Unlock 3 guidelines and allowed opening up more activities outside the containment zones. However, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31. Also, political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited.

