New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday in Parliament said that under the Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) a total of 49,189 scholarships have been disbursed for the wards and widows of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and State Police Personnel since its inception in 2006-07 until 2023-24.

The Minister said that a merit list of PMSS for the academic year 2024-25 will be generated after March 2025.

"Out of the total sanctioned amount of 1,39,96,72,276 (Rupees one hundred thirty-nine crores, ninety-six lakhs, seventy-two thousand, two hundred seventy-six), a total of 1,39,94,16,750 (Rupees one hundred thirty-nine crores, ninety-four lakhs, sixteen thousand, seven hundred fifty) has been disbursed till 2023-24," Rai added.

In the scholarship, the girls will be given Rs 3,000 per month and 2,500 per month for boys.

The Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme has significantly enhanced the educational and employment opportunities of its beneficiaries by providing financial support, which reduces barriers to accessing quality education and allows students to focus more on their studies, improving academic performance and boosting self-confidence.

Since 2019-20, the scheme has been expanded to cover the wards of State Police Personnel who lost their lives in naxal or terror attacks.

The 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme (PMSS)' ' is being implemented to encourage technical and post-graduate education for the widows and wards of the deceased/ex-service personnel of the Armed Forces.

Earlier today, the Lakshadweep Administration granted permission to the local accommodation boards in all islands to consider requests from contract employees for allotment of quarters, subject to availability, after allotting to the eligible regular employees as per the prevailing rules, Nityanand Rai said.

The Minister said that the allotment is made on payment of three times the licence fee, which is similar to the licence fee applicable to the Government employees in case of allotment of higher category of accommodation.

As per the extant guidelines, whenever eligible employees apply for the quarters or for any other administrative reason, it becomes necessary that the occupant shall vacate the quarter within one month of receiving notice. (ANI)

