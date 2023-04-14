Shimla, Apr 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said 4G services would be extended to the Spiti Valley as he stressed using technology to strengthen the infrastructure and economy of the Lahaul and Spiti region.

The state government was well aware of the difficulties faced by residents of the tribal areas and was committed to making their daily life more comfortable, he said.

The chief minister, who reached the Kungri Gompa in the Spiti Valley on Friday, said a plan would be prepared in consultation with the local legislator to solve the problems being faced by the locals of the Spiti Valley.

Concrete steps are being taken to shore up the state's economy and positive results would be seen in the next four years, Sukhu said as he accused the previous BJP dispensation of financial mismanagement.

With the cooperation of all, Himachal Pradesh would be among the most prosperous states of the country in the next 10 years, he asserted.

The chief minister offered prayers at the famous Kungri and Dhankhar Gompa of the valley and announced Rs 50 lakh for the Kungri Monastery.

A cultural program was also held on the occasion.

