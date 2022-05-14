New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The fourth edition of the Ganga Quest, organised by the Namami Gange has witnessed a record registration this year.

Gange Quest is the annual quiz contest organised by Namami Gange in collaboration with Tree Craze Foundation.

The CEO of the foundation, Bhawna Badola disclosed that this year's quiz is going to be more challenging and fun.

"Over the years, Ganga Quest has proved to be a very effective initiative to increase the participation of children and youth in the Namami Gange program. The ignited young minds through Ganga Quest can continue to participate in various public participation initiatives of the Namami Gange program through the CLAP4Ganga platform," Badola added.

As per the quiz guidelines, anyone above 10 years of age can participate in the quiz. There are three major categories in which one can participate.

Students up to Class 8 can participate under category 1, the students of classes 9 to 12 students can participate under category 2, and anybody above class 12 can participate in the quiz, under category 3.

To participate, one needs to register on CLAP (Continuous Learning and Activity Portal) at www.clap4ganga.com.

This year, the quiz was announced on the eve of World Water Day on 22 March 2022 by MoS Jal Shakti Ministry, Prahlad Singh Patel.

While the registrations for the same began with immediate effect, the contest which started on April 7 will complete its preliminary rounds by May 22.

The final rounds and winner of the quiz will be announced on World Environment Day, i.e., June 5.

"The enthusiasm for the quiz, especially amongst the students, has increased exponentially since it was first launched in 2019," said Namami Gange officials.

The contest was first conceptualized in 2019 as a part of the National Mission for Clean Ganga's initiative to sensitize the youth towards the conservation and rejuvenation of the river Ganga and other rivers of the country.

Last year, around 1.1 million people, including the participants from UAE, Oman, UK, Algeria, Bahrain and Kuwait, registered themselves for the quiz. (ANI)

