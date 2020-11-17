Gumla, Nov 17 (PTI) Five persons were arrested in connection with the killing of an elderly couple in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Tuesday.

The couple -- Saini Gop (70) and Phulo Devi (65) -- were beaten to death near Satpara Ghatta village in Gumla Nagar police station area on Sunday evening, they said.

Superintendent of Police HP Janardhanan told PTI- Bhasha that some people were drinking alcohol near the village. A dispute arose and they were beaten to death.

Those arrested in connection with the incident are Devpal Gop, Pankaj Bada, Santosh Bada, Sanjay alias Guru Lohra and his wife Jhalau Devi, he said.

The arrests were made on the basis of a written complaint by Sunny Gop, the son of the elderly couple.

