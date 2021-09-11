Kohima, Sep 11 (PTI) Five persons were arrested with 1,000 kg of marijuana worth Rs 4 crore in Nagaland's Dimapur district, as per an official statement.

Four of those arrested were from Manipur, the Assam Rifles said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The arrests were made by the Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the local police from the Kukidolong area on September 7, it said.

The arrested persons were handed over to officers of the Chumukedima police station for further investigation, it added.

