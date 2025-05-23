Guwahati, May 23 (PTI) Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal on Friday handed over certificates for establishing surrogacy clinics to five hospitals in the state, asserting that it is a step towards bringing the process of surrogacy under government regulation.

Singhal said the Assam government is dedicated to creating a transparent and accountable system that guarantees access to advanced reproductive services for couples in need.

Also Read | Asteroid Warning by NASA: Eiffel Tower-Sized Asteroid 2003 MH4 To Come Dangerously Close to Earth on May 24; Will It Hit Us?.

The certificates for establishing Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) clinics, ART banks and surrogacy clinics were provided to Apollo Fertility, Down Town Hospital, GMCH Fertility and IVF Centre, and The Institute of Human Reproduction – all in Guwahati – and Swasti Hospital in Rangia.

The minister said the certification reflects the government's commitment to ensuring safe, ethical and high-quality reproductive care, an official statement said.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Man Sustains Injuries After Big Cat Mauls Him, Forest Department Launches Search Operation.

It follows the implementation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 by the Union government, along with their corresponding rules notified in 2022.

In alignment with these national regulations, the Assam government established the State Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board and the Appropriate Authority for ART and Surrogacy in December 2023.

To facilitate the application process for institutions seeking to establish ART and surrogacy services, the Appropriate Authority launched a state-wide drive through newspaper advertisements on January 30, 2025.

Once verified, the institutions are inspected by the Appropriate Authority before receiving certification.

Earlier this year, the first certificate was issued to an intending couple and surrogate mother after evaluation by the District Medical Board in Dibrugarh, marking the beginning of regulated surrogacy services in Assam, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)