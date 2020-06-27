Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Five people including three children were killed on Friday after the car they were travelling in plunged into Raggi Nala in Doda district.

The deceased persons were travelling in a car from Gool to Thathri when their car swung out of control into three hundred meters deep gorge. It is believed that all of them died on the spot due to the impact.

First responders were a local NGO Al Khair Foundation followed by JK Police who were assisted by locals. "Had the Crash Barriers been installed along the road, this crash could have been averted", said Mukhtar Ahmed, one of the local First Responders.

"At around 9:30 am we were informed about the incident and the rescue operation was started immediately. This is a dangerous area, accidents take place regularly. We have reported the authorities about it as well earlier. Strong barricading should be done here," he added.

National Highway 244 which connects Chenab Valley to the rest of India is one of the hotspots for accidents, last week also three separate crashes occurred which claimed the lives of 20 people including women and children. (ANI)

