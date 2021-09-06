New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Five men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a factory owner at gunpoint in west Delhi's Khyala area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Pawan (25), Sandeep (28), Amit (29) and Narender (32), all residents of Jhajjar district in Haryana, and Rajkumar (32), a resident of Mangolpuri, they said.

The police said the robbery took place in Khyala on August 16.

On that day, the complainant, who runs a small factory of iron sheets, came to his car along with his accountant. He was carrying a bag which had Rs 9.26 lakh in it, the police said.

The complainant put the bag on the rear seat of his car. In the meantime, three men came out of another car and one of them pointed a gun towards the complainant, a senior police officer said.

One of the accused also opened the gate of the car and sat on the back seat and pointed gun towards the complainant's neck. The accused took the bag and fled the spot. The complainant, however, managed to see the last four digits of the number plate of the car in which the accused fled, police said.

During investigation, police managed to identify Pawan and Rajkumar. A raid was conducted at Pawan's house and he was apprehended. The vehicle used in the crime, the weapon and Rs 40,000 cash were also recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said.

During interrogation, Pawan said his friend Rajkumar had given the details about the complainant and helped them to rob the money. They had given Rajkumar Rs 60,000 as his share, the DCP said.

Rajkumar was also arrested later and Rs 15,000 was recovered from his possession.

"On Saturday, police noticed a car moving towards Dwarka Mor and all the other three accused were inside the vehicle. Police chased the car, intercepted the vehicle and overpowered the accused," Goel said.

The police recovered three country-made pistols, 22 live cartridges and one magazine along with the car which Sandeep had purchased with the robbed amount, the police added.

