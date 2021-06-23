Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) Five interstate smugglers were arrested and huge quantities of drugs were seized by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Jammu district on Tuesday, officials said.

Based on specific input regarding large quantity of psychotropic substances been smuggled from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, sleuths of the ANTF intercepted a car and a truck on the highway in Jammu, they said.

During checking, 13,920 bottles of Welcyrex Syrup and Torvirex Syrup, 20,160 Spasmo-Proxyvon plus capsules were seized during checking, they said.

Police said this is one of the biggest seizure of such drugs in recent times in the UT.

Truck driver Jaspreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, car driver Mandeep Bhatti and Ravi were arrested in connection with the seizure, they said.

The modus operandi of these smugglers was to run an advance car for security clearance while the consignments were hidden in the truck which was following the car at some distance, they said.

The drugs were seized on the spot and all four narco smugglers were arrested.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered. The ANTF is investigating the forward and backward linkages of theses smugglers, they said.

Meanwhile, police seized 93 kg of poppy from a Punjab-bound truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and arrested smuggler in Jammu on Tuesday, officials said.

During routine checking, an ANTF team intercepted a SUV at Narwal in the city and recovered the poppy in a modified compartment in the vehicle, they said.

The SUV drive, Jagjit Singh from Gurudaspur in Punjab, has been arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, they said.

