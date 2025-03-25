Ranchi, Mar 25 (PTI) The state CID has arrested eight people, including five jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), in connection with a "paper leak" in a recruitment examination conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in September last year, an official said.

However, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) stated that no direct or physical evidence of the original question papers being leaked has been found so far, he said.

Also Read | Vada Pav, Crennis and Philantrophic Collaboration: Gates Foundation and Sachin Tendulkar Foundation Partner for India’s Future.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that money was collected by members of a gang in the name of providing question papers to the candidates before the examination, which sparked rumours and suspicions among the public about the paper leak," according to a statement issued by the CID.

The eight arrested persons were linked with this gang, it said.

Also Read | Rohtak Shocker: Man Kidnaps Yoga Teacher for Having Affair With His Wife, Thrashes Victim and Buries Him Alive; Husband and Aide Arrested (Watch Video).

The Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) was conducted on September 21 and 22, with 3.04 lakh candidates appearing for it.

A section of candidates has been protesting over the JGGLCC examination, through which recruitment was to be made for mostly junior-level posts in the government, alleging that widespread malpractices took place during the examination.

The accused, identified as Kundan Kumar alias Mantu, Robin Kumar, Akhilesh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar, and Abhilash Kumar (all five are jawans of the IRB), Ram Niwas Rai (an Assam Rifles jawan), Niwas Kumar Rai (a Home Guard jawan), and Kaviraj alias Motu, were arrested on Monday, the release stated.

"So far, there is no direct or physical evidence of the original question papers being leaked. The case is being further investigated," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)