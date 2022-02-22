Ranchi, Feb 22 (PTI) Five girls, who were allegedly trafficked from Jharkhand's Gumla district, were rescued from Delhi, an official release said on Tuesday.

On February 9, Integrated Resource-cum-Rehabilitation Centre (IRRC) received a tip-off on its toll-free number that girls from Jharkhand were being trafficked and brought to Delhi, it said.

Also Read | Dhani App Identity Theft: Hundreds Fall Victim to PAN Identity Theft on IndiaBulls-Owned Fintech Platform.

The IRRC immediately informed Uttam Nagar police station, Delhi, about it.

The location of the girls was traced after a three-hour effort and a raid was conducted at a rented house where they were found along with an alleged human trafficker, the release said.

Also Read | Sunflower Oil Makers Concerned Over Possible Price Hike Due to Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

The girls were presented before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after their medical examination.

The girls are being brought back from Delhi to Ranchi, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)