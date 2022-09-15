Kozhikode (Kerala), Sept 15 (PTI) The Customs at the Calicut international airport said here on Thursday that they have seized around 5 kg of gold from a passenger who had arrived from Dubai.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Central Government Employees To Receive DA Hike Soon? Here's How Salary Will Increase With 38% DA.

They said the smuggling of the gold mixed with other metals, worth over Rs 2.5 crore, was done in connivance with two officials of a private airliner in which the accused flew to Kerala.

Apart from the accused, the Customs said they have arrested the two employees of the airline, too.

Also Read | MHT CET Result 2022: PCM, PCB Results Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; Here's How To Check Scorecard.

The Customs said the modus operandi was such that the airline staff replaced the international tag of the luggage of the smuggler with a domestic flight tag to evade Customs check.

There have been several incidents of gold-smuggling in various forms and different modus operandi mostly by expatriates from the Middle-East.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)