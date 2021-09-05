Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Five children drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Mangalwar area. Six children, aged between 8 and 12 years, had gone to the pond to take a bath but they slipped into deep waters, they said.

Also Read | How Has the Indian Economy Changed in 2021?.

Five of them drowned while one managed to come out, SHO of Mangalwar police station, Harendra Souda said.

The villagers jumped into the pond to rescue the children. They were then rushed to a hospital where five were declared dead at the hospital.

Also Read | Karnataka: Robber Files Complaint Against Crowd for ‘Attacking and Beating’ Him in Bengaluru.

The deceased were identified as Bhavesh (10), Chandrashekhar and Sumit both 12-year-old, and Prince and Harish, both 8-years-old. The bodies have been handed over to the family members, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)