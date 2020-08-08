Silchar, Aug 8 (PTI) The body of a five-month-old baby, allegedly kidnapped from home while his parents were asleep, was recovered from a jungle in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Saturday.

The body was dug out in the jungle in the Rangirghat area on Friday and sent for postmortem to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, they said.

Also Read | Whole World Coming Forward to Adopt the Values & Principals of Mahatma Gandhi, Says PM Modi: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

The baby was abducted on the night of August 4 after the kidnappers entered the house through a window, police said.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 10 lakh as ransom from the family, a source said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Six 'BSP MLAs' Move Supreme Court, Seek Transfer of Case on Merger With Congress From HC.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping, and they took the investigators to the spot where the body was found buried, police said.

The motive behind the kidnapping and the killing is yet to be fully ascertained as an investigation is underway, they said.

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Hoque Laskar demanded that those behind the incident should be hanged.

Laskar, who is an MLA from Sonai where the incident happened, told PTI that he has asked police to take strict action against the accused and ensure that the case is tried in a fast track court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)