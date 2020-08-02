Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved five per cent reservation to the 'more backward classes', including Gurjars, in the state judicial service, according to a statement.

The government has amended the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules, 2010, through the state cabinet on the initiative by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to provide five per cent reservation in place of one per cent, an official statement said.

Candidates belonging to the more backward classes have been demanding amendment in the judicial service rules for a long time so that they can get five per cent reservation in the state judicial service instead of one per cent.

The more backward classes include Gurjars, Raika-Rabari, Gadiya-Lohars, Banjara and Gadariya. PTI

