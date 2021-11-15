Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Five tourists were injured after their vehicle collided with a tree at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, officials said.

“The Canter carrying the tourists hit the tree near Tambakhan in zone four at the park due to brake jam on the slopes,” Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ranthambore National Park, said.

Also Read | Odisha: 63-Year-Old Woman Donates Properties Worth Rs 1 Crore to Rickshaw Puller in Cuttack.

He said one of the injured tourists suffered a fracture in his hand, adding that the others were sent home after giving them first aid.

Also Read | Krafton Removes 25 Lakh Accounts To Eliminate Cheating in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)