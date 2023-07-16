Imphal, Jul 16 (PTI) Nine people, including five women, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the brutal killing of a woman in the Sawombung area of Manipur's Imphal East district, police said.

The body of the woman, who was in her mid-50s and shot in the face, was found from her residence on Saturday evening. Her assailants had disfigured her face before fleeing.

Also Read | BJP-RSS Leader Pratap Singh, Mistaken To Be a Muslim Because of Black Cap, Attacked by Kanwariyas in Haridwar (Watch Video).

On its official Twitter handle, the Manipur Police said nine people, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the killing of the woman in the Keibi Heikakmapal Maning Ching area.

Two weapons, five rounds of ammunition and a car were seized in connection with the case, the police said.

Also Read | Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru: More Like-Minded Parties to Attend Meet on July 17 and 18, Says JD-U Leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

According to officials, the victim, who was believed to have been suffering from mental health issues, belonged to the Maring Naga community.

Soon after her body was found, the police cordoned off the area and carried out searches. They also recorded the statements of people to identify the killers and bring them to justice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)