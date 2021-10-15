Dholpur (Raj), Oct 15 (PTI) Five youths drowned while immersing a Durga idol in Parvati river here on Friday.

The incident took place in Bhuteshwar area of Basedi when the victims, who hailed from Agra, had gone for idol immersion on the occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

Also Read | Bihar Man Thrashed, Tonsured & Paraded Through Streets in Purnia District For Allegedly Cutting Power Supply To Village To Meet His Girlfriend.

Police said the five drowned as they might not have had an idea about the depth of the river.

The deceased were identified as Satyaprakash (22), Srikrishna (23), Sanjay (19), Rajesh (26) and his brother Ranveer Singh (24), said Laxman Singh, the in charge of Basedi police station.

Also Read | Delhi BJP Launches 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' To Reach Out to Residents of Slum Clusters.

He said the bodies have been recovered and handed over to the family members after postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)