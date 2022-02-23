Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) Haryana's coronavirus case count increased to 9,79,863 on Wednesday as 508 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll climbed to 10,539 with four fresh fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Gurugram district reported 184, followed by 66 from Faridabad, the bulletin said.

One death each was reported from Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri districts, it said.

