New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): In a significant step toward women's empowerment, 51 women pilgrims from Delhi embarked on their Haj journey without male relatives (Mehram) this year.

The development marks a growing trend of independent female participation in the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan, who saw off the pilgrims, described the moment as "a great example of women empowerment."

Jahan said, "51 women are going to Haj from Delhi without a male relative. This is a great example of women's empowerment... We have been instructed by the government to give complete support and ensure security... Each year, the count is rising while earlier people used to hesitate."

She added that the count rises yearly, while "earlier people used to hesitate." She divulged that most of the women were over 45 years of age and hail from various states across Northern India.

One of the women pilgrims expressed her satisfaction with the arrangements, saying, "We all are satisfied and we hope we will get the same facilities when we reach there. We pray for good health of all and peace in the country."

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited the Indira Gandhi International airport on Thursday to extend his congratulations and best wishes to departing Haj pilgrims.Speaking to the mediapersons, Rijiju said, "I am here at the airport to congratulate the Haj Yatris. Around 400 people will leave today. The management has been good."

He also informed of the presence of the Deputy Chief of Mission from Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, Kiren Rijiju extended his heartfelt wishes to all 1,22,518 pilgrims undertaking the sacred Haj journey. The first flights took off with 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 from Hyderabad.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India remains committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless Haj pilgrimage. He also prayed for a safe, blessed and spiritually enriching pilgrimage.

"As #Haj2025 begins, heartfelt wishes to all 1,22,518 pilgrims undertaking this sacred journey. The first flights took off today, 288 pilgrims from Lucknow & 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government of India remains committed to ensuring a smooth & seamless Haj pilgrimage for all. Prayers for a safe, blessed & spiritually enriching pilgrimage," the Union Minister wrote. (ANI)

